About seven lakh people commit suicide every year across India, say psychiatrists

Published - September 11, 2024 12:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Doctors of Sri Manasa Psychiatric Nursing Home organise a rally in Suryaraopet on the occasion of ‘World Suicide Prevention Day

The Hindu Bureau

Psychiatrists K. Manasa and Ayodhya R.K. on Tuesday said that about seven lakh people were committing suicides every year across the globe. “Suicides can be prevented if proper counselling was rendered to those with suicidal thoughts,” said Dr. Manasa.

Doctors of Sri Manasa Psychiatric Nursing Home, organised a rally in Suryaraopet, for the prevention of suicides on the occasion of ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’, observed annually on September 10. “Psychologists and social workers play a crucial role in preventing suicides. The number of men who resort to suicides is more than women,” said Dr. Ayodhya.

Dr. Pavan Kumar informed that several teenagers and senior citizens were among the suicide victims. This year the theme of ‘World Suicides Prevention Day’ is ‘Change the Narrative of Suicide — Break the Silence, Stigma and Be open, Communicative Towards Suicidal Thoughts, the psychiatrists said.

