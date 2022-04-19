About 6,000 people to attend Iftar at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada

Deputy CM Sk. Amzath Basha and others inspecting arrangements for Iftar event at athe IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

April 19, 2022 21:50 IST

Dy CM, others inspect arrangements

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Sk. Amzath Basha Bepari said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Iftar to be hosted by the State government at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

Mr. Basha inspected the arrangements at the IGMC Stadium along with the former minister and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLC Md. Ruhulla, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and others concerned on Tuesday.

Mr. Basha said that 5,000 to 6,000 persons of the Muslim fraternity were expected to take part in the Iftar and break their fast, and arrangements were being made accordingly.

He said, the government hosted Iftar last in 2019 and was unable to host for two years later due to COVID-19. Hosting of Iftar by the State government was an age-old tradition, he said.