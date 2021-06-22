About 42k vaccine doses administered across A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2021 22:51 IST

Two days after setting a record by vaccinating 13.74 lakh people against COVID in a day, the State administered 41,928 doses as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the CoWIN portal, vaccine doses were administered at 357 centres, including 297 government centres and 60 private centres, across the State on Tuesday. On Monday, 48,785 doses were administered.

Advertising

Advertising

In Guntur, over 16,000 doses were administered on Tuesday and only a few hundreds were administered in Anatapur, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Prakasam. So far, 1.40 crore doses were administered and 1.13 crore beneficiaries received at least one dose. About 27.51 lakh people were fully vaccinated.