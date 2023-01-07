About 3,000 cyberbullies identified on social media platforms, says Director-General of CID

January 07, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director-General P.V. Sunil Kumar has said that about 3,000 persons resorting to cyberbullying on social media platforms have been identified.

Mr. Sunil Kumar was speaking at an orientation programme for Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) conducted by the CID at its headquarters in Guntur district on Saturday.

He said the accused in cyberbullying cases were levelling false allegations against the CID to save their skin.

He asked the SPPs to ensure that evidence-based arguments were made in the courts on behalf of the CID. The SPPs should take special care in dealing with cases related to financial crimes, he said, and added that investigation officers and SPPs should work together to bring down cybercrimes and financial frauds.

Mr. Sunil Kumar thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for permitting the appointment of SPPs as per the requirement of the department.

The orientation programme was conducted for 13 SPPs who were appointed recently.