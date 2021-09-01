About 230 students from interior tribal villages take Polycet-2021 examination under Prerana programme

The students who have very little access to the plain areas were facilitated by the Prerana programme of the district police.

About 230 tribal students from interior parts of Visakha Agency took the Polycet-2021 examination, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The students who have very little access to the plain areas were facilitated by the Prerana programme of the district police.

According to ASP of Chintapalli, Tushar Dudi, three buses were arranged to ferry the students to the examination centres.

They were brought from various locations and housed a day before at the Youth Training Centre. From there they were transported to the various examination centres.

The district police also ensured that the hall tickets were door-delivered to the students residing at various areas such as Chintapalli, G. K. Veedhi, Sileru and G. Madugula, through the Mahila Police contingent.

The basic financial aid was provided by the ITDA and food and logistic support was extended by the Chintapalli police.

After the examination was over, they were again transported back to their native villages. Once the results are declared we shall also provide free access to the counselling process, said Mr. Tushar.

This was the third Prerana programme after it was initiated in 2019. From the first and second Prerana programmes about 83 and 80 students, respectively, cracked the Polycet and are currently pursuing the diploma education at Prasanthi Polytechnic College, Atchutapuram, said Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao.