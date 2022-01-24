About 200 police personnel affected by COVID in Vizag

All of them recovering within a couple of days, say police

As many as 200 police personnel from the Visakhapatnam City Commissionerate and the District Police have so far contracted coronavirus since the third wave of the pandemic began.

In the city police limits, the first COVID-19 case came to light on January 6, when two policemen from Gopalapatnam police station tested positive. Till Thursday afternoon, as many as 148 policemen were infected, pushing the active caseload in the department to 106.

Under the instructions of Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Admin) M. Rajani is monitoring the heath of these personnel every day. That most of the personnel are recovering within two to three days, and none has been admitted to hospital for treatment has come as a solace for the authorities.

The ADCP says that health kits are being provided to the personnel when they test positive. “Fortunately, no one has complained of respiratory issues or any other serious symptoms necessitating hospitalisation. Most of them are recovering at home within a couple of days,” she adds.

“We have also created a WhatsApp group with a couple of senior officers, a medical officer and police personnel affected by the infection and their family members. Here they post their queries,” she explains.

In the wake of rising infections, the ADCP says that instructions were issued to all police stations to ensure COVID-19 precautions are being taken without fail.

During the first and second waves, eight policemen from the city police succumbed to the infection. Around 320 personnel had contracted the infection in the second wave.

During the first wave about 400 from the district police were infected and four had lost their lives. In the second wave, close to 300 were effected and there were three deaths.

Inspector of Special Branch Ch. Revathamma, who has been monitoring the health condition of the personnel, says that they have sent instructions to every police station to isolate those who show symptoms.