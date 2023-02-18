About 1.71 lakh aspirants to write preliminary test for SI jobs today

February 18, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 1.71 lakh aspirants of Sub-Inspector of Police jobs in Andhra Pradesh will take the preliminary written test at 291 centres in 35 cities and towns of the State on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, in coordination with the respective district police units, has made arrangements for the examination, which will be conducted in two sessions (papers).

The examination for the first paper will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the second paper will be conducted between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

APSLPRB chairman Manish Kumar Sinha asked candidates to be at their respective exam centres at least one hour before the exam and said no candidate would be allowed into the halls once the examinations began.

The Board made it clear that no electronic gadgets, watches, mobile phones, smartwatches and other such devices would be allowed into the halls and no arrangements to safeguard them would be provided at the centres. Section 144 of CrPc had been imposed in the areas surrounding the examination centres.

In Krishna district, 5,502 candidates had registered for the examination, which will be conducted at 11 centres. In NTR district, the examination would be conducted at 26 centres and 12,950 candidates had registered.