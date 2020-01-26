Abolishing Council not easy: Yanamala

While insisting that the abolition of the Legislative Council was not an easy process and the present circumstances would not permit it, Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the State government could not threaten the Council and its members by invoking Article 169 of the Constitution.

If the situation warranted, the Union government could issue directions to the State under Article 257 by exercising its executive powers and impose President’s rule if such directions were violated, he said, stating that the TDP was not demanding it, but the intention was to warn the State government of the consequences of being stubborn in its actions.

Addressing mediapersons at the TDP office at Atmakur in Guntur district on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the Council had not rejected the Bills for separate SC and ST Commissions and English medium education in government schools, but returned them to the Assembly proposing certain amendments, which were expectedly turned down.

In respect of the Bills for decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions and repeal of CRDA, the Council chairman referred them to a select committee by using his discretionary powers for eliciting public opinion.

Even if the rule book was silent about certain things, the Chairman could take decisions as per the residuary powers vested in him by the Constitution, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the High Court had clearly directed the State government not to shift any departments till February 26 and it apparently pulled up the government for being in undue hurry to move the Bill related to ‘three capitals’ which was an ordinary Bill, whereas if introduced as a money Bill, it ought to have a recommendation by the Governor.

The select committee would have at least three months to know what people were thinking about the decentralisation of administration. Once the committee submits its report to the Council, the Bills would be discussed again and sent to the Assembly along with amendments, if any, which was in tune with democratic procedures, Mr. Ramakrishnudu added.