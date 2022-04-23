Abolish Contributory Pension Scheme without further delay, teachers urge Jagan

They threaten to lay a siege to CMO on April 25 if government fails to so by then

Leaders of the A.P. United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announce repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) without further delay.

In a statement, federation president and general secretary N. Venkateswarlu and K.S.S. Prasad said the bike rallies being taken out from all parts of the State from April 18 in support of the demand would reach Vijayawada on April 25. They said if the government did not heed their plea, the teachers would lay a siege to the Chief Minister’s Office on that day.

They demanded that the CPS be done away with and the old pension system be revived, and a G.O. facilitating opening of PF accounts for all employees be released.

They also condemned the police for obstructing the rallies and taking the leaders into custody.

Meanwhile, MLCs belonging to the Progressive Democratic Front, who also participated in the bike rallies, slammed the police act, and said that it was becoming clearer that the government had no intention to revive the old pension system. They said, regardless of the hurdles, there was no going back on the agitation for repeal of the CPS.