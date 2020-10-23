Abide by COVID rules, transport operators told

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 October 2020 00:41 IST

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam has directed transport operators to invariably comply with COVID-19 protocol to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Raja Ratnam held a meeting with representatives of private bus, taxi, auto-rickshaw and lorry unions at the RTA office here on Thursday. He asked the owners of transport vehicles and union leaders to create awareness among drivers and staff on G.O. 520 and COVID guidelines issued by the government.

“Passengers without masks should not be allowed to board vehicles. Posters on COVID prevention should be displayed in buses, taxis and on lorries. Passengers should be made aware of the need to maintain physical distancing and to sanitise their hands at regular intervals. Owners and drivers should ensure sanitisation of the vehicle with sodium hypochlorite solution. Passengers should not be allowed to travel aboard cargo vehicles,” Mr. Raja Ratnam said.

Only 50% seats should be filled in transport vehicles and those with symptoms of COVID-19 should not be allowed to board the vehicles. Passengers boarding buses should be checked with thermal screeners and use of masks and sanitiser should be ensured, he said. He asked APSRTC officials to ensure compliance of the COVID-19 protocols.

RTOs R. Ch. Srinivas and K.V. Prakash and APSRTC Depot Manager R.S. Naidu were present.