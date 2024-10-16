Abdul Kalam’s services recalled

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on Tuesday.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Y. Satya Kumar and others paid tributes to Dr. Kalam by offering floral tributes to his portrait.

On the occasion, the Minister said that Dr. Kalam was a visionary with wisdom and steadfastness. Despite coming from a humble family with no significant background, he reached the highest peaks in the country. The services rendered by Dr. Kalam would remain etched in the country’s history, he said.

Through nuclear tests, Dr. Kalam showcased India’s strength to the world. Even though India was a peace-loving nation, he demonstrated that the country would respond firmly when provoked. “Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember his remarkable services to the nation. There is no award in the country that Dr. Kalam did not receive, from Padma Shri to Bharat Ratna,” he added.

BJP Minority Morcha State President Sheikh Baji and others were present.

