Abducted minor traced after 6 years in Rajasthan

Accused being brought from Alwar on transit warrant, say police

The police have solved the kidnap case of a 13-year-old girl after six years in Visakhapatnam district. After a painstaking investigation, a police team led by Chodavaram circle inspector Ilyas Mohammed arrested the accused and rescued the victim from Alwar in Rajasthan.

The accused is being brought from Alwar on a transit warrant on Tuesday.

The police said that the girl, a Class VIII student, had gone missing from her home in Chodavaram on June 26, 2015. She was allegedly sweet-talked and kidnapped by a teacher in her school K. Tirupathi Rao, a resident of Hiramandalam of Srikakulam district. The accused was married in the past and had one daughter. He later deserted his family and moved to Chodavaram and had been teaching in a school where he befriended this girl and reportedly compelled her to run away from home with him.

The girl ran away from the house after midnight with five tolas of gold and ₹50,000. Thereafter, there was no trace of her or Tirupathi Rao.

“We did find some clues leading to Bilaspur and Surat and finally, we zeroed in on Alwar after getting hold of some vital clues,” said SP B. Krishna Rao.

Police said the girl was taken to Delhi and then to Alwar, where they had been staying till date. The girl was now a mother of two, a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy. It is learnt that use of PAN card and bank transactions had led the probe team to Tirupathi Rao. The police have booked cases under IPC Sections 363 and 366 and efforts are on to book cases under POCSO and IPC Section 376.