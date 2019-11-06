Abandonment of newbornscreates a flutter in Masula

The town seems to have turned into a dumping ground of infants being abandoned by their unwed mothers. The death of two such infants in the last one month has created a flutter.

On Monday, the body of a baby boy was found floating in a storm water drain near the railway station and the locals buried it immediately. However, Bandar DSP Mehaboob Basha and police officials concerned told The Hindu later in the day that no such incident had come to their notice.

Mr. Basha, however, on Tuesday confirmed the burial of the infant near the railway station area.

Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said a case has been registered.

Probe launched

“We have exhumed the body. The procedure to conduct the inquest and investigation into the case has been launched,” the DSP said.

On October 1, a baby girl abandoned by her unwed mother was dumped by a private hospital staff near a temple. The next day, the baby breathed its last at a government hospital in Vijayawada. The nurse and the nursing home staff were held, but the doctor who allegedly attended the delivery of the baby, is still on the run.

Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector M.Venkata Narayana told The Hindu: “Last week, a Hyderabad-based unwed mother gave birth to a baby boy during her journey and decided to abandon him.

On being alerted by the hospital authorities, we registered a case, directing the mother to keep the baby with her, preventing the abandonment,” he added.