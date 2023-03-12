ADVERTISEMENT

Abandoned three-year-old boy shifted to Kakinada Sishu Gruha in Andhra Pradesh

March 12, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The boy was found in front of Rajamahendravaram railway station last week

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy, who was rescued by locals near the Rajamahendravaram railway station last week, was shifted to Kakinada Sishu Gruha on Sunday. He was reportedly abandoned by his family. His name or any other details are not yet known.  

When informed by the local residents, the Kakinada District Women and Child Welfare Project Director K. Praveena shifted the boy to the Kakinada Sishu Gruha for further care based on the directives from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

In an official release issued on Sunday, Ms. Praveena said people related to the boy should contact the Kakinada Sishu Gruha authorities within 30 days. Otherwise, he will be given for adoption under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). The health condition of the boy is said to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US