Abandoned three-year-old boy shifted to Kakinada Sishu Gruha in Andhra Pradesh

March 12, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A three-year-old boy, who was rescued by locals near the Rajamahendravaram railway station last week, was shifted to Kakinada Sishu Gruha on Sunday. He was reportedly abandoned by his family. His name or any other details are not yet known.

When informed by the local residents, the Kakinada District Women and Child Welfare Project Director K. Praveena shifted the boy to the Kakinada Sishu Gruha for further care based on the directives from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

In an official release issued on Sunday, Ms. Praveena said people related to the boy should contact the Kakinada Sishu Gruha authorities within 30 days. Otherwise, he will be given for adoption under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). The health condition of the boy is said to be stable.

