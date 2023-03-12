HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abandoned three-year-old boy shifted to Kakinada Sishu Gruha in Andhra Pradesh

The boy was found in front of Rajamahendravaram railway station last week

March 12, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy, who was rescued by locals near the Rajamahendravaram railway station last week, was shifted to Kakinada Sishu Gruha on Sunday. He was reportedly abandoned by his family. His name or any other details are not yet known.  

When informed by the local residents, the Kakinada District Women and Child Welfare Project Director K. Praveena shifted the boy to the Kakinada Sishu Gruha for further care based on the directives from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

In an official release issued on Sunday, Ms. Praveena said people related to the boy should contact the Kakinada Sishu Gruha authorities within 30 days. Otherwise, he will be given for adoption under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). The health condition of the boy is said to be stable.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.