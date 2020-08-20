Abandoned children restored to father

CHITTOOR

20 August 2020 08:37 IST

Three children, who were subjected to physical abuse, and later deserted by their mother, were handed over to their physically-challenged father at Thambuganipalle village, 25 km from here, on Wednesday. The woman had reportedly gone absconding with her eight-year-old daughter in the early hours, before the arrival of the police and their father.

The four children were rescued by the Bangarupalem police on Monday after they got a call from the neighbourhood who found the children bruised and crying. As per reports, the mother, once a maid in Bengaluru, had lost the job due to the pandemic and returned to the village three months ago. She had reportedly been subjecting them to physical abuse, due to frustration, since then.

The police had however allowed the children to stay with their mother until they found a place to rehabilitate them. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, on seeing the children abandoned and weeping, the neighbourhood informed the police, who rushed to the village and launched a search for their mother and sibling. The police contacted their father, Venkatappa, who had reportedly fled from the home three years ago.

A Canadian NGO has come forward to sponsor dry ration to the family for the next six months.