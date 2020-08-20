Abandoned children restored to father

Three children, who were subjected to physical abuse, and later deserted by their mother, were handed over to their physically-challenged father at Thambuganipalle village, 25 km from here, on Wednesday. The woman had reportedly gone absconding with her eight-year-old daughter in the early hours, before the arrival of the police and their father.
The four children were rescued by the Bangarupalem police on Monday after they got a call from the neighbourhood who found the children bruised and crying. As per reports, the mother, once a maid in Bengaluru, had lost the job due to the pandemic and returned to the village three months ago. She had reportedly been subjecting them to physical abuse, due to frustration, since then.
The police had however allowed the children to stay with their mother until they found a place to rehabilitate them. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, on seeing the children abandoned and weeping, the neighbourhood informed the police, who rushed to the village and launched a search for their mother and sibling. The police contacted their father, Venkatappa, who had reportedly fled from the home three years ago.
A Canadian NGO has come forward to sponsor dry ration to the family for the next six months.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath