Abandoned baby rescued, critical

VIJAYAWADA

21 June 2021 22:11 IST

Unidentified persons abandoned a female infant at an isolated place at Vagu Centre in Two Town area in the city on Monday.

On receiving information, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department officials rushed to the spot and rescued the baby. They admitted the infant in Government General Hospital as it suffered injuries on head and other parts.

The condition of the baby was stated to be critical, said District Child Protection Officer Ch. Vijay Kumar.

