Abandoned baby girl rescued from drain in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

September 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Locals rescued a newborn baby girl found abandoned in a narrow open drain close to the Government Area Hospital at Palamaner town, 60 km from here, on Sunday morning.

According to police, passers-by heard the cries of an infant from a drain and found the baby girl lying in a few inches of sewage. It was immediately taken to the nearby hospital, where it was given emergency care. The doctors on duty said that except for some bruises, the infant was healthy.

Police said CCTV camera footage from around the hospital and adjoining areas would be checked to find out who abandoned the baby in the drain.

