ADVERTISEMENT

Abandoned baby boy survives emergency medical treatment in Kakinada GGH

March 26, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakinada District Women and Child Welfare authorities have rescued a newborn baby boy reportedly abandoned by his mother near Boat Club in Kakinada district. On March 13 (Wednesday), locals had informed the 108 emergency services about the presence of a baby boy who was abandoned by his mother. 

On being alerted by the 108 services, the Women and Child Welfare authorities came to the rescue of the boy by admitting him to the Government General Hospital (GGH). “The boy had undergone emergency medical treatment for ten days and survived. On March 26 (Tuesday), the boy was admitted to government-run Sishugruha in Kakinada city,” said District Women and Child Welfare Officer K. Praveena. 

“Parents and those who want claim of the boy contact the Women and Child Welfare authorities on or before April 26. The boy will be given for adoption if nobody claims him within a month,” said Ms. Praveena.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US