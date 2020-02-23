Abacus, Vedic maths conducted in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

23 February 2020 01:08 IST

Over 700 students from schools across the State competed in the 5th edition of AGON, an abacus, and Vedic mathematics competitions in the city on Saturday.

According to a release, as part of the national level AGON competition by Viswam Edutech School Labs, State-level round was conducted for the winners from all the districts at the district level competitions.

Seven hundred students from 500 schools in the State emerged winners and they competed for the national-level event.

Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided School Managements’ Association general secretary Tulasi Prasad handed over trophies to the winners at a ceremony.

Viswam managing director Satish Babu said that they had completed all the State-level rounds and the winners would compete in the national-level event to be organised in Hyderabad.

The national winners would participate in the international competition to be held in Malaysia on October 4, 2020.

Viswam Chief Executive Officer Hari Charan, product head Vinod Kumar and others were present.