A.B. Venkateswara Rao’s suspension extended

The State government has issued orders extending the suspension of senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao, who is in the rank of Director-General of Police, for six months. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.
A 1989 batch officer, Mr. Venkateswara Rao, was placed under suspension under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on charges of misconduct in procuring security equipment while he was working as Additional DGP (Intelligence).
Articles of charges have been framed in December, last year, and the same has been communicated to the officer.
The Review Committee, constituted by the government, has reviewed the suspension and recommended that the suspension of Mr. Venkateswara Rao be extended for 180 days further with effect from August 6, 2020, which was accepted by the competent authority.
