AB Venkateswara Rao suspended once again by Andhra Pradesh government

The State government has suspended senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao on charges that he made comments against the government.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Tuesday issued orders suspending Mr. Venkateswara Rao. The government recently appointed the IPS officer as Commissioner of Printing and Stationery following court orders.

More than two years after Mr. Venkateswara Rao was suspended by the government for alleged irregularities in the procurement of surveillance equipment from an Israeli firm, the Supreme Court revoked his suspension in April this year.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the SLP through which the State government challenged the setting aside of the suspension by the High Court, by ruling that it (suspension) could be for a maximum of two years as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Amendment Rules, 2015. Since the two-year period was over, the suspension could no longer be continued, the apex court said in its judgment.