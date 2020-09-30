Andhra Pradesh

A.B. Venkateswara Rao suffers setback in HC

Senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao suffered a setback in the High Court on Wednesday as a single-judge bench, comprising Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy, dismissed his writ petition (WP) seeking a direction to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) not to arrest him in the case of alleged irregularities in procurement of security equipment when he was the Additional Director-General of Police (intelligence).

While allowing the ACB to conduct the inquiry, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy ordered that the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar V/s State of Bihar should be followed. The ACB filed a petition on August 21 appealing to the High Court to vacate Venkateswara Rao's writ plea.

In a counter affidavit, ACB additional SP A. Suresh Babu stated that an inquiry was conducted into the procurement of an aerostat and an unmanned aerial vehicle worth about ₹25.50 crore by the Intelligence Department from RT Inflatable Objects Limited / RT LTA Systems Limited of Israel, upon the submission of a report by the Chief Secretary (CS) of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The inquiry was on the basis of the findings of CID which conducted a preliminary inquiry as per the instructions of the then Director-General of Police.

‘Serious misconduct’

The Director-General of ACB reported to the CS that there was a serious misconduct on the part of Venkateswara Rao, and the inquiry was continuing.

The ACB stated that Venkateswara Rao's son Chetan Sai Krishna has been the Indian representative / agent of the company and the former additional DGP pushed the deal knowing well that it was not in public interest. The equipment is meant for use in anti-extremist and security operations.

Venkateswara Rao's contention that the Police Department was acting against him at the behest of the political establishment was nothing but preparing a ground to avoid arrest, ACB standing counsel M. Renuka argued before the court.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 10:15:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ab-venkateswara-rao-suffers-setback-in-hc/article32735431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story