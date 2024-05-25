Aarogyasri services resume in A.P. after assurance by CS to release ₹300 cr. in a week

Private hospitals in the State have resumed all services under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme on Saturday after an assurance by the Chief Secretary (CS) K.S. Jawahar Reddy to release ₹300 crore towards the clearance of pending bills in a week.

The government already remitted ₹203 crore a couple of days ago following the stoppage of services under the State - sponsored health insurance scheme as per a decision taken by the AP Super Specialty Hospitals’ Association (ASHA).

A delegation of ASHA told the CS in a meeting on Friday that they were forced to curtail the Aarogyasri services, saying that most private hospitals were facing severe financial crunch and their demand for timely repayment of dues did not evoke the desired response.

However, the association softened its stand on being assured by the CS that their dues would be paid at the earliest.

ASHA general secretary Dr. C. Avinash told The Hindu that the Aarogyasri empanelled / network hospitals have resolved to resume the services as none other than the CS had promised to clear their dues and the patients could no longer be inconvenienced.

A majority of these hospitals are owned by doctors and have bed strengths ranging from 50 to 100.

ASHA pegged the total dues at roughly ₹1,500 crore and expected the government to release at least ₹800 crore in the present instance so that they could foot the salary bill and make outstanding payments to vendors.

In a press release on May 24, Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO G. Lakshmisha said the hospitals responded positively to a call by the government to give up their protest keeping in view the problems faced by the beneficiaries of the scheme.

He stated that the government has so far paid ₹3,566 crore to the hospitals in FY 2023-24 and ₹366 crore in the first two months of 2024-25.

