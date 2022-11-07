Aarogyasri scheme will be available at AIIMS, Mangalagiri soon, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

The State government will sign MoUs with the AIIMS on mental healthcare and anti-microbial resistance programmes, says Vidadala Rajini

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini has said that Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri scheme will soon be made available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri and arrangements for the same have been made.

Ms. Rajini, along with Health Secretary G.S. Naveen Kumar, Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Chief Executive Officer M.N. Harendhira Prasad, Director of Medical Education Dr. Vinod Kumar and others visited the AIIMS at Mangalagiri on October 7 (Monday). The Minister inspected the facilities available at the hospital and interacted with the patients.

Speaking to the the media, Ms. Rajini said that the Aarogyasri Health Card holders can avail of the scheme at AIIMS very soon.

“The State government will sign MoUs with the AIIMS on mental healthcare and anti-microbial resistance programmes soon. Students of medical colleges in the State will be benefited from the MoUs as they will be trained by the AIIMS,” said the Minister.

Ms. Rajini further said that the government had planned to promote the AIIMS as a Centre of Excellence in palliative care.

Referring to permanent drinking water supply to the AIIMS, she said that works for laying a pipeline worth ₹7.74 crore from the Atmakur reservoir began on October 7 (Monday). At present, the required water is being supplied by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and drainage and road works worth ₹10 crore have been udertaken by the government.

She said that the State government had spent more than ₹55 crore on providing basic amenities at the AIIMS so far.

AIIMS Director Dr. Mukesh Tripathi said that the government had been swiftly responding to all pleas, adding that works related to the supply of drinking water began on the campus following the government orders.