Aarogyasri scheme a boon for the poor, says Governor 

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated a renovated knee replacement surgery block at Sai Bhaskar Hospitals in Guntur on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said the Aarogyasri health scheme proved to be a boon to the poor people.

The Governor interacted with the patients at the hospital who availed the benefit under Aarogyasri, Aarogya Asara, and EHS schemes.

He praised the services rendered by Sai Bhaskar Hospitals chairman B. Narendra Reddy, a leading knee replacement surgeon, to the poor people through the Unnathi Foundation.

Ministers M. Nagarjuna and Ambati Rambabu, MP A. Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajeela, District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Sai Bhaskar Hospitals director Deepthi Reddy, and BMR Hospitals chairman B. Malleswara Reddy were among those present.