Aarogyasri expanded to hospitals in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad

The government issued an order on Saturday expanding the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme, covering 17 superspecialties and involving 716 procedures, to the empanelled hospitals in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad from November 1.

It is in fulfilment of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise to include hospitals located in major cities in the neighbouring States under the scheme as per the recommendation of the expert committee on health reforms.

According to G.O. RT. No. 548 issued by Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, the specialties that will be covered are: cardiac and cardiothoracic surgery, cardiology, critical care, endocrinology, gastroenterology, genito-urinary surgeries, medical oncology, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatric surgeries, organ transplantation, plastic surgery, radiation oncology, surgical gastroenterology and surgical oncology.

Pension

The government, through a separate GO (RT No. 551), ordered payment of pension to persons suffering from six diseases / conditions, in addition to the assistance being provided to those undergoing treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), with effect from January 1, 2020.

The diseases / conditions are: thalassemia, sickle cell disease and severe haemophilia (<2% of factor 8 or 9) ₹10,000 per month and Grade-4 bilateral elephantiasis, paralysis (confining a person to wheel-chair or bed) and severe muscular dystrophy and accident victims confined to beds or wheel-chairs ₹5,000 each.

Besides, a sum of ₹5,000 will be paid to people suffering from CKD (Stages 3, 4 and 5), who are not on dialysis and are having the following conditions: serum creatinine of >5mg consistently on two separate occasions with at least three months gap (in government labs), small contracted kidneys on sono-graphic evaluation (less than 8 cm and estimated GFR of -<15 ml (these have to be certified by the medical boards of government medical colleges).

Post-operative aid

The government also decided to provide financial assistance to patients who undergo surgical procedures under Dr. YSR Aarogyasri for compensating their wage loss during the post-operative recovery period at ₹225 per day, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000 per month. The order for it will be effective from December 1, 2019.