Andhra Pradesh

Aarogyasri cards to be issued from Feb. 15

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Aarogyasri cards would be issued from February 15 till March 31 in all 13 districts of the State.

The Chief Minister instructed Collectors and Superintendents of Police in a video conference that the process should be carried out in a transparent and seamless way.

Issuing of cards will begin in Kurnool, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts on February 15, in Anantapur, Godavari districts, Nellore and Chittoor districts on March 7 and in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts on March 25.

The Aarogyasri cards would be issued to 1.41 crore beneficiaries with QR code, covering people whose annual income is below ₹5 lakh.

Jagananna Vasati Deevena

Mr. Jagan will inaugurate the Jagananna Vasati Deevena programme in Vizianagaram on February 24. The programme envisages a grant of ₹20,000 twice a year to students pursuing higher studies to meet their lodging and boarding expenses.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 12:22:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/aarogyasri-cards-to-be-issued-from-feb-15/article30795718.ece

