Aarogya Suraksha camps to be organised in Andhra Pradesh from September 30

September 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’ programme virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on September 29 (Friday).

The five-phase programme had in fact started on September 15, and as part of the fourth phase, Aarogya Suraksha camps would be organised for 45 days across the State from September 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that apart from the district, divisional and mandal offices, the village and ward secretariats would also be involved in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative, which was unprecedented in the country, would herald a new chapter in preventive healthcare as it would be implemented by making use of the wide network of village clinics, the Chief Minister said.

“The widespread network of the Family Doctor-run PHCs and village clinics will play a key role in making the programme a success,” he said.

Specialist doctors would treat the patients at the health camps. The patients, including those undergoing dialysis and treatment for cancer, would be given medicines free of cost in the camps. “Wherever necessary, advanced medical tests will be conducted and the patients referred to the Aarogyasri network hospitals,” he said.

“Officials and health teams should create awareness among the public on the efficient use of the Aarogyasri services,” he added.

With the inclusion of more ailments and procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme and the increase in the number of network hospitals, people should know how to avail themselves of the services free of cost, he said.

Aarogyasri brochures should be distributed among people, and officers would also have to help people download the related app in their mobile phones, he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in the first phase, teams, comprising the volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and people’s representatives, visited the households in the rural and urban areas for identifying the health issues of the people. In the second phase, health workers such as ANMs, ASHA workers, CHOs and volunteers visited the households and created awareness among them on downloading the Aarogyasri App. In the third phase, people facing health problems were advised to attend the Suraksha Camps.

In the fifth phase, official teams would handhold the patients for periodical medical treatment.

Teams of the Indian Red Cross, AP Speciality Hospitals’ Association, Aarogyasri network hospitals and Indian Medical Association would also participate in the programme.

Medical & Health Minister V. Rajini, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and a host of other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.