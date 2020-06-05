Andhra Pradesh

‘Aarogya Setu app must for Secretariat staff, visitors’

The government issued a GO on Friday making the downloading of Aarogya Setu mobile application compulsory for all the employees working in the Secretariat (Interim Government Complex) and visitors.

It has mandated the Chief Security Officer to ensure that no one enters the IGC without having the app in their mobile phones, and subject everyone to thermal scanning and make them use hand sanitisers at the entrance of each block.

The government has ordered the heads of departments to allow people to work from home only when the app shows them to be at risk.

It was stated in the GO that the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department had extended the lockdown till June 30, and it came to the government’s notice that a few persons working in the Secretariat contracted COVID-19.

