‘Aarogya Setu app must for Secretariat staff, visitors’

The government issued a GO on Friday making the downloading of Aarogya Setu mobile application compulsory for all the employees working in the Secretariat (Interim Government Complex) and visitors.
It has mandated the Chief Security Officer to ensure that no one enters the IGC without having the app in their mobile phones, and subject everyone to thermal scanning and make them use hand sanitisers at the entrance of each block.
The government has ordered the heads of departments to allow people to work from home only when the app shows them to be at risk.
It was stated in the GO that the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department had extended the lockdown till June 30, and it came to the government’s notice that a few persons working in the Secretariat contracted COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism