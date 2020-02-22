AAP urges Jagan to take up SCS issue with PM

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)-Vizianagaram district convener K. Dayanand urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to step up pressure on the Union government to grant the Special Category Status(SCS).
Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Dayanand said that a backward region like Vizianagaram would hugely benefit from the status. He also said the SCS issue had been sidelined in the last six months despite YSRCP highlighting the issue during the general elections.
The party leaders B. Srinivasa Rao, Tippana Koteswara Rao and others urged the Chief Minister to lead an all-party delegation to New Delhi to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also said that a silent protest was planned during Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the district on Monday.
