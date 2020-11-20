AAP, SFI demand admissions at MR College

SRIKAKULAM

20 November 2020 22:26 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party and Students Federation of India (SFI) separately staged protests at Maharaja College insisting that the government continue the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year.

AAP district convener K. Dayanand submitted a memorandum to Regional Joint Director Devid Kumara Swamy to protect the interests of the students from poorer sections.

SFI leaders Rammohan and Venkatesh alleged that the MANSAS Trust had unilaterally stopped the admission process to convert the college into a private institution. They urged officials to take up the admission process immediately as thousands of students were affected by the decision of the MANSAS Trust. Mr.Devid said that the issue would be brought to the notice of the government.