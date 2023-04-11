HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP plans drive to increase membership in Vizianagaram district

Party to hold mandal-level meetings from April third week

April 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Admi Party’s Vizianagaram district convener K. Dayanand on Tuesday said that the party would hold mandal-level meetings and a membership drive from April third week to strengthen the party in villages.

He distributed sweets to party leaders and workers in the party office on the occasion of AAP getting recognition as a national party.

He told the media that AAP would be a formidable force in the district and other parts of the State as people wanted to encourage the party which had a clean image and vision for development of the country. The party leaders Pusapati Pratap Varma, Tippana Koteswara Rao, Paila Ramesh Raju, Mohammed Nayeem, B. Srinivas and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.