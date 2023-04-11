AAP plans drive to increase membership in Vizianagaram district

April 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Aam Admi Party’s Vizianagaram district convener K. Dayanand on Tuesday said that the party would hold mandal-level meetings and a membership drive from April third week to strengthen the party in villages.

He distributed sweets to party leaders and workers in the party office on the occasion of AAP getting recognition as a national party.

He told the media that AAP would be a formidable force in the district and other parts of the State as people wanted to encourage the party which had a clean image and vision for development of the country. The party leaders Pusapati Pratap Varma, Tippana Koteswara Rao, Paila Ramesh Raju, Mohammed Nayeem, B. Srinivas and others were present.