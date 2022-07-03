AAP demands speedy execution of big ticket projects in Prakasam

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party staging a protest against the State government for neglecting development works in Prakasam district, in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

July 03, 2022 06:07 IST

They stage protest against govt. for not allotting funds for completion of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project

Activists of the Aam Admi Party staged a dharna in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Saturday in protest against big ticket projects, including Donakonda industrial corridor and National Investment and Manufacturing Zone(NIMZ), remaining a non-starter for long in Prakasam district.

The activists, led by its State convenor K.V.B.V. Varaprasad raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for allegedly not allotting ₹1,400 crore for completion of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project, envisaged to ensure irrigation and drinking water to drought-prone western parts of the district as also neighbouring SPSR Nellore and YSR Kadapa districts.

It was unfortunate that without earmarking funds, the YSRCP leaders were making a false promise that water would flow from the project this year, he alleged.

Urging the State government to accede to the popular demand for retaining Addanki and Kandukur Assembly segments with Prakasam district itself, party district president V. Sudharshan pressed for speeding the execution of the Ramayapatnam sea port. It was unfortunate that the big ticket projects remained on paper as the YSRCP government lacked commitment in ensuring decentralised development of the district so that local people who used to migrate year after year to far away places for several months, could get jobs within the district itself.