AAP, Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh condemn arrest of Kejriwal, freezing of bank accounts

March 22, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The Congress and Aam Admi Party, both part of INDIA bloc, on Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case.

AAP State spokesperson and in-charge of Vizianagaram district K.Dayanand alleged that NDA government was harassing Mr.Kejriwal as he turned AAP into a national party within 12 years. “AAP’s strong presence in New Delhi, Punjab and other States and its alliance with Congress Party was the root cause for the harassment. The Election Commission of India should take initiative to control misuse of ED since his arrest was politically motivated after the release of election schedule,” he added.

Srikakulam District Congress Committee President Pedada Parameswara Rao said that Narendra Modi government targeted both AAP and Congress Party which would ensure defeat for BJP in ensuing elections.

“The Union government is misusing CBI, ED, Income Tax departments for its own political gains. The freezing of Congress Party’s bank accounts and arrest of Mr. Kejriwal indicated that BJP would not allow elections in a free and fair manner,” said Mr. Parameswara Rao.

