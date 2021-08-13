Aamir Khan in Konaseema for film shoot

KAKINADA:

13 August 2021 15:29 IST

The East Godavari police are providing security cover to avoid gathering of locals in the wake of spread of COVID-19 in Konaseema area.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is on a two-day visit to East Godavari district for shooting of a new Hindi movie.

East Godavari SP office has confirmed with The Hindu; “The film shooting has commenced in Allavaram mandal in Konaseema on Friday. The movie name is officially yet to be revealed by the production firm”. The film unit on Friday choose the villages nestled by the canopy of coconut trees for the shoots in Allavaram mandal.

“On Saturday, the shooting will be done at Uppada-Kothappli village, Uppada beach and surrounding places of KAKINADA city”, Stated SP office.

Advertising

Advertising

The East Godavari police are providing security cover to avoid gathering of locals in the wake of spread of COVID-19 in Konaseema area.