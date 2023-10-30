Aam Admi Party seeks ₹25 lakh compensation for each deceased family

October 30, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Aam Admi Party Vizianagaram District Convener K. Dayanand on October 30 asked the government to announce ₹25 lakh compensation to each of the deceased family. He said all 13 persons had lost their lives due to the alleged negligence of the railway department. He also insisted ₹5 lakh compensation for injured persons since they would not earn income for many months with multiple injuries in the ghastly accident.

After consoling the victims at Vizianagaram government hospital, he spoke to the media personnel. Mr. Dayanand alleged that the Union government was not giving priority to the safety of passengers despite many train accidents occurring in the country. The party leaders Pusapati Pratap Varma, T. Anil, T. Koteswara Rao, K. Sankara Rao and others were present.