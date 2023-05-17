Naidu is known for his opportunistic alliances, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

May 17, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - NIZAMPATNAM (BAPATLA DISTRICT)

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties over the possible alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 16 (Tuesday) dared TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to contest the 2024 elections on his own.

“Mr. Naidu is known for his opportunistic alliances. He has no guts even to hold public meetings in open grounds. He is preferring narrow lanes for his meeting that are causing frequent stampedes in which poor people are losing their lives. The TDP is on ventilator support,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a public meeting at Nizampatnam on Tuesday.

He said that the opposition parties were not able to digest the fact that poor and downtrodden sections such as BCs, SCs, STs and minorities were receiving direct cash benefits, without giving any scope for corruption and favouritism.

“People know that Mr. Naidu is known for backstabbing, cheating and conspiracy,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister described JSP president Pawan Kalyan as ‘a mere puppet in the hands of Mr. Naidu. “Mr. Pawan Kalyan has never won an Assembly seat. People voted him out in GaJuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies in 2019 elections. This foster son of Mr. Naidu wants to encash his party and bargain for a package whenever election comes. I want people to think as to why all these people (Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kalyan) and media houses such as Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi are coming together. All of them have ganged up to loot the State,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that both the TDP and JSP have been indulging in ‘match fixing’ since 2014.

“If Mr. Naidu wants Mr. Pawan Kalyan to join hands with him, the latter will oblige. If Mr. Naidu wants him to go separately, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will say yes. The JSP president will also agree if Mr. Naidu wants him not to contest the election,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that he had always stood by the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that he believes in the blessings of the people.

“I want the people to think that whether good things have happened during the YSRCP tenure. If you feel that something good has happened, then support me and stand by me as soldiers,” said the Chief Minister.