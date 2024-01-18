AAG misleading people on skill development scam case SC verdict

January 18, 2024 05:44 am | Updated 05:44 am IST - GUNTUR

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy is misleading the people on the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the alleged skill development scam case, in which former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is an accused, alleges TDP leader and former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

Addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajendra Prasad said that both the judges of the Bench differed on the applicability of Section 17A of the PC Act, and referred the issue for adjudication by a larger Bench to the Chief Justice of India.

Referring to the criticism of the YSRCP leaders against Mr. Naidu, the TDP leader said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not been attending courts for trial for more than a decade.

“The YSRCP leaders have no moral right to criticise Mr. Naidu, who is a law-abiding citizen. The TDP chief has been attending court without taking any exemptions like Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said, and advised the Chief Minister to attend the court hearings in the CBI cases pending against him in the alleged ₹43,000 crore scams.

He also alleged that Mr. Sudhakar Reddy was misusing his constitutional authority and behaving like a YSRCP leader.

He further alleged that the YSRCP government had been misusing the A.P. Crime Investigation Department to lodge false cases against the opposition leaders.

Reacting to the speculation that Tenali Assembly constituency would be allotted to the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Rajendra Prasad said he would follow the instructions of Mr. Naidu in this regard.

