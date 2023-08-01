Aadudham Andhra: SAAP announces logo and mascot design contest for students

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh has invited students in the State to send in logos and mascot designs suitable for the ‘Aadudham Andhra’ initiative by the State government.
In a release here on Monday, SAAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K. Harshavardhan said the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ competitions would be conducted across the state from October 2 at village, ward level to the State level.
He said the logo and mascot designs would be finalised through a competition among the students in schools, colleges and universities.
Those interested can submit their designs by logging in to sports.ap.gov.in between August 1 and August 7. The winners would be declared on August 7 and the first prize for best logo and best mascot is ₹50,000 while the second prize is ₹30,000 and third prize is ₹20,000.
COMMents
SHARE