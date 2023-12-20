GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Aadudam Andhra’ will be organised in December every year, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister directs the district Collectors to ensure that women and girls take part in the sporting activities in large numbers, and ensure distribution of quality kits to them

December 20, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the brand ambassadors of ‘Aadudam Andhra’, at his camp office at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday. Sports Minister R.K. Roja is seen.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ will be a permanent programme in December every year in order to encourage people to be fit and healthy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing the district Collectors and other officials concerned in a virtual review meeting on the programme on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said lifestyle-related disorders were increasing, and participating in sporting activity and doing physical exercises regularly were effective ways to prevent the diseases.

Keeping this in view, the government conceived the programme to involve the masses in it. The government’s plan was to make it a permanent affair.

He directed the Collectors to ensure that women and girls take part in the sporting activities in large numbers, and to ensure the distribution of quality kits to them. He wanted a talent search to be conducted thoroughly so that the up-and-coming sportsmen and women could be given hand-holding and professional training and mentorship.

Sports Minister R.K. Roja said as many as 34 lakh players had registered across 15,004 Sachivalayams for taking part in the tournaments scheduled to commence on December 26. The government received over 1.19 crore registrations in all, she stated.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Sports Authority of AP Chairman (SAAP) Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, Secretary (Sports) P.S. Pradyumna, SAAP Vice-Chairman & Managing Director H.M. Dhyanachandra and Aadudam Andhra brand ambassadors P.V. Sindhu, Jyothi Surekha, Ambati Rayudu, Kidambi Srikanth, Saketh Myneni and Sheikh Jafrin took part in the meeting.

