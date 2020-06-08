Andhra Pradesh

Aadhaar proof made mandatory for darshan in Srikakulam temples

Many temple authorities adopted stringent measures for devotees who came for a darshan on Tuesday, when the temples reopened.

The Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple authorities allowed devotees only after verification of Aadhaar cards. Thermal screening, sanitisation and staying in social distancing circles were also made mandatory, according to Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Departmen Y. Bhadarji and temple Executive Officer V. Hari Suryaprakash.

The temple priests, led by chief priest Ippili Sankara Sarma, offered special prayers to seek the divine protection for the people who were worried with the spread of Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 protocol was observed in other major temples including Srikurmam, Srimukha Lingam, Narayana Tirumala, Shiva Balaji temple.

In Vizianagaram, major temples such as Sri Pyditalli Ammavari temple, Astalakshmi temple, Sri Kanyakaparameswari Temple, Ramanarayanam and others wore festive look with the flower decoration. Although the temple authorities were performing regular pujas in the last two and half months, devotees were not allowed.

Sri Kanyakaparameswari temple chairman and trustee of Ramanarayanam temple Narayanam Srinivas urged the devotees not to violate social distancing norms and not to do pradakshanam for the time-being.

