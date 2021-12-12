Aadhaar must for Arjitha Seva at Srisailam

KURNOOL

12 December 2021 23:21 IST

The devotees wishing to perform Arjitha Sevas like Garbhalaya Abhishekam, Kalyanotsavam, and Kumkuma Archana at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam will need to produce their Aadhaar card proof for purchasing the tickets at the current booking counters at the devasthanam.

A release from the temple management said that for Viramadarshan and Sarvadarshan too devotees need to produce copies of the Aadhaar cards. The bookings for all these sevas were available online and offline (at the current booking counter), the release added. Devotees could approach the Executive Officer or the Public Relations Officer for any issues in buying the tickets.

The temple management has appealed to the general public not to approach the middlemen and people not connected to the temple ticket booking system.

