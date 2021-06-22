Aadhaar enrolment drive for physically challenged in Guntur

GUNTUR

22 June 2021 23:55 IST

Collector Vivek Yadav has said that a special drive on enrolment of Aadhaar for physically challenged persons would be launched to help them avail all the benefits eligible under the government welfare schemes.

Recently, Mr. Yadav intervened to get a physically challenged woman to enrol for Aadhaar card at Nadikudi, an intervention which led to planning of a district-wide drive.

The Collector also finalised modalities for execution of the programme and assigned responsibilities to the officers.

The ward/village volunteer will identify physically challenged persons who do not have Aadhaar cards, collate the names and submit the list to the Welfare Education Assistant (in rural areas) and Ward Welfare Secretary (in urban areas).

The Welfare Education Assistant/Ward Welfare Secretary would have to collect the data from the volunteer and submit to the Municipal Commissioner/MPDOs for consolidation.

The Municipal Commissioners/Mandal Parishad Development Officers would prepare the secretariat-wise list and prepare a route map for the Aadhaar enrolment programme. They shall identify a single-point venue for persons who are physically challenged but are able to walk (visually challenged, hearing challenged, and Other Handicap (OH) categories) at each secretariat.

They will visit the homes of persons with 100% disability, bedridden persons and mentally challenged persons with Aadhaar enrolment kits.

Regional Director, Municipal Administration and Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad would consolidate municipality-wise and ward secretariat-wise data and send them to AO, Mee-Seva, Guntur.