Aadhaar centres see heavy crowds in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2021 00:55 IST

Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) and other centres offering Aadhaar enrolment and updating services witnessed a heavy rush across the city on Tuesday.

Serpentine queues were seen outside some centres including the one near IGMC Stadium on M.G. Road.

Most of the people thronging the centres were mothers and children seeking services of enrolment, updating or changing demographics like name, age, and address, authentication and eKYC to avail schemes like Amma Vodi and enrolment in schools which reopened after a long gap on Monday.

There are 70 enrolment centres across the city, at banks, post offices, and Common Service Centres apart from ASKs. Meanwhile, due to space constraints, physical distancing could not be followed at many centres.