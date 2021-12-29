A year of mixed results for Anantapur police

No of deaths in road accidents up to 626 from 612

Busting red sanders and sandalwood smuggling rackets, helping the NDRF in rescuing people in the recent floods, installing 19,578 CCTV cameras at crucial places all over the district to monitor law and order, Special Enforcement Bureau making confiscation valued at ₹14.24 crore in 11,692 cases in a district with a long inter-State border with Karnataka, have been some of the achievements of the district police in the current calendar year.

Road accident cases slightly increased from 1,118 in 2020 to 1,120 in 2021, and the number of fatalities saw a rise from 612 to 626 and injuries coming down by 5%, said Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli at the annual crime review press conference here on Wednesday.

The number of IPC cases came down by 12% and special and local law cases by 16% compared to 2020, but the COVID-19 violations went up 2,130 to 6,563 cases. Murders went up from 99 to 101, while the attempt to murder cases came down from 205 to 203, but bodily offenses were very low despite a busy year of local body elections, the SP said.

Giving credit to Additional SP SEB J. Ramamohan Rao for the enforcement of checking sand and liquor smuggling, the SP said 90ml disposable packs had been the key commodity of smuggling, and Mr. Ramamohan Rao explained the details of the number of persons arrested (16,117) and vehicles seized (5,096).

The district police had been at the forefront in staff welfare and provided compensation (₹14 lakh) to all the families, who had lost breadwinners to the COVID virus and covered treatment of all other personnel through insurance, the SP said pointing out that a 20-bed special Mahila Barracks for the women police personnel was about to be opened shortly.

The district police opened a special library on the conference hall premises for the children of the police personnel helping in the preparation of the UPSC examination and live classes had been arranged from the country’s reputed coaching institutions, Mr. Fakkeerappa added.