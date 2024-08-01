GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A world of opportunities beyond engineering and medicine, students told

Published - August 01, 2024 01:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students at a seminar on Careers in Law, Management and Sciences, organised by The Hindu at GEMS Public School on Wednesday.

Students at a seminar on Careers in Law, Management and Sciences, organised by The Hindu at GEMS Public School on Wednesday.

There is a world of opportunities beyond engineering and medicine, said professors from Schools of Law, Management and Sciences from VIT-AP while encouraging the students to follow their passion.

At a seminar on ‘Careers in Law, Management, and Sciences’ organised by The Hindu, in association with VIT-AP University and in collaboration with GEMS Public School, Guntur, on the school campus, Awin Tiwari from the VIT School of Law (VSL) explained why law is important in the society and how lawyers are in big demand these days. He also explained the differences between company secretaries and legal advisers.

Talking about humanities course, Anindita Shome from the VIT School of Humanities (VISH) said anyone who wants to make an impact in the society should enrol for this course. She said one can prepare for the Union Public Service Commission or State Public Service Commission.

Andhra Pradesh, Guntur, June 15, 2024: Logo of seminar on Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences being conducted by The Hindu FIC in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati at St. Johns EM School in Tenali on June 18. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh, Guntur, June 15, 2024: Logo of seminar on Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences being conducted by The Hindu FIC in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati at St. Johns EM School in Tenali on June 18. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Sudharshan, a professor from the School of Advanced Sciences (SAS), explained to the students about the various career opportunities in Physics and Aeronautical and Space Engineering, while Y. Nandukumar highlighted the future prospects in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, emphasising their growing impact across various fields.

Gopala Krishna from the VIT School of Business (VSB) said those interested in knowing more about marketing, advertising, how businesses work should enrol for the business courses and provided insights into business studies and courses such as BBM, BBA, and MBA preparation.

The seminar also highlighted VIT-AP’s unique programmes, including the opportunity for students to study abroad for a year in the US, providing them with global exposure.

