A week on, flood victims’ wait to go home continues

Over a week has gone by since the devastating Krishna floods displaced thousands of people in the city.

While water levels have started to recede, most have returned home but for a handful of people whose houses are still submerged.

“The water levels started receding on Saturday, but a few areas in Tarakarama Nagar and Ramalingeswara Nagar are still partly submerged. Most of the people living in the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium have gone back to start the arduous process of cleaning and restoring their homes and make a fresh start,” said J. Srinivas, a teacher employed by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. As of Thursday, around 50 people were taking refuge at the IGMC as their houses were still submerged. Mr. Srinivas said that the people would move out in a few days, depending on the situation.

“We went to our area only to see that our house is still submerged. Since we live close to the retaining walls, it will take time for the water to drain out,” said Appala Naidu, a resident of Ramalingeswara Nagar.

Nearing normalcy

Meanwhile, people living on the roads have cleaned their houses and resumed their daily activities. Most of them have restored their homes and the children are back to playing on the street that was once under several feet of floodwater. “I am happy that I am able to go back to work now. I have lost six days worth of wages and it is going to take a lot of effort for me to recover all the money I lost,” said Venkata Suresh, a resident of Bhupesh Gupta Nagar.