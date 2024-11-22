ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding guest dies of cardiac arrest in Kurnool

Published - November 22, 2024 11:55 am IST - KURNOOL

The victim ,Vamsi, was employed with the Amazon in Bengaluru and had traveled to attend the wedding of a close friend, according to reports.

K Umashanker
An exuberant wedding celebration experienced a tragic incident when a guest suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while extending greetings to the newly married couple on stage. This unfortunate event was reported at Penumada village, situated within the Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district in the late hours of Thursday.

A distressing video capturing the incident has since gained significant attention on social media, illustrating the abrupt transition from joy to sorrow. The footage initially showcases the radiant bride and groom, surrounded by enthusiastic guests who are engaged in unwrapping gifts, with their laughter and cheers resonating throughout the celebratory environment. However, the atmosphere shifts dramatically when a man dressed in a grey T-shirt and matching jeans signals for assistance.

As Vamsi begins to lose his balance, concerned guests rush to his aid. He gradually tilts to one side, and despite their intervention, he collapses.

A police official in Dhone said that though Vamsi was immediately rushed to the area hospital there, he was declared dead. The police said that no case has been registered in this regard. An ambulance was arranged to transport the body of Vamsi to Bengaluru.

